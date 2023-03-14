LIVE RADAR: Severe Storms Bring Large Hail and Flooding to North Texas

Live coverage from NBC 5 will appear above. Active severe alerts can be found by scrolling down the page.

Severe storms brought hail the size of golf balls, strong winds, heavy rain and at least one report of a tornado to North Texas Thursday afternoon.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of North Texas until 8 p.m.

By 6 p.m., storms continued to push east through Dallas-Fort Worth after prompting two tornado warnings. The warnings, issued first in Tarrant County and later Dallas County, were allowed to expire after radar-indicated circulation weakened.

Pictures sent to iSee@nbcdfw.com showed a funnel cloud hovering over the northern area of downtown Fort Worth moving east. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Hail the size of golf balls was reported near Texas Christian University in Fort Worth while another storm brought baseball-sized hail to Cleburne, NBC 5 viewers reported. As the storms marched east, people from Minerals Wells to Irving submitted pictures and videos of large hail falling in their neighborhoods.

Flight tracking website FlightAware showed 283 flight cancellations to and from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Thursday evening. Both airports were holding inbound flights while storms rolled through.

Forecasters have for days warned of the possibility of large, destructive hail along with damaging winds as a springlike storm system moves across North Texas ahead of a cold front.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center showed an enhanced risk for severe weather across the Dallas-Fort Worth region and most of North Texas.

The most intense storms were expected to develop during the mid-afternoon northwest of DFW and move east. The line will move quickly and storms should exit the region late Thursday night.

Make sure to review your severe weather safety plan in the event a warning is issued for your area Thursday and stay weather aware as the timing and expected location of the storms could change.

A cold front moving east across North Texas will sweep the storms off to the east this evening, ushering in colder and windy weather for Thursday night and Friday.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Dallas and Tarrant counties until 8:15 p.m. Flooding is possible in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday. Winds reaching 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for Ellis, Johnson and Navarro counties and Dallas, Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall and Van Zandt counties for storms capable of producing large hail and wind gusts reaching 60 mph or more.

