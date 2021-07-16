The New NBC DFW Local News and Weather App Is Live!

The NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth apps for iOS and Android have been redesigned from the ground up to make it easier for you to stay informed and quickly find important local news and weather.

The app, built in-house by the NBCUniversal Local team, has new features focused on timeliness, ease of use, and readability to better highlight the award-winning storytelling from NBC 5 Dallas Fort-Worth.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

New features include a feed of the latest stories published, designed to make sure you know what is happening as soon as possible; an improved alerts inbox that makes it easy for readers to catch up on big news and manage; a new video hub to easily find videos by recency or topic.

You can also sign up now for Olympics alerts to get the most urgent news notifications from the Tokyo Olympics.

The app also highlights NBC DFW's state-of-the-art weather technology. Users can see a full-screen radar to monitor incoming storms, and a detailed forecast includes new information like dew points, UV index and more.

“This redesign includes many features and updates based on suggestions from our loyal audience,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “We make innovation and listening to NBC DFW users our top priorities when making enhancements to the app, always keeping the user in mind.”

To improve readability, the app has a cleaner interface with an optional dark mode, designed to reduce the light emitted by the phone, which could reduce eye strain and improve your phone's battery life.

Don't forget to rate our app in the app store and send us your feedback to KXASdigitalfeedback@nbcuni.com.

Here is a full list of new and improved features:

General

Dark mode support for all pages.

Audio from other apps will continue to play while browsing the NBC DFW's app.

News

Latest news feed: Lists articles in reverse chronological order.

Home page improvements: Page will transform based on changes in the news cycle, with different states to highlight the most important information on every visit.

Alerts inbox: Users can now delete stories already read or keep them to review later.

Reading experience: Users can easily swipe left and right to see new stories.

Video Hub

New video hub highlights make it easy for users to watch a series of videos back-to-back.

Videos are organized by both category and recency.

Weather

Customized experience: Users can now customize the weather page, deciding what information they first see when visiting the weather section.

More detailed forecast: The forecast now includes new data points such as dew point, UV Index and more.

Improved radar experience: The radar will now expand fullscreen, hiding most interface elements to give the user the biggest map area possible.

Weather alerts: Users can subscribe to alerts, including precipitation alerts, for every location.