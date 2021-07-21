Get Olympics News Alerts From the NBC DFW App on Your Phone

The NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth apps for iOS and Android have been redesigned from the ground up and, just in time for the Olympics, if you haven't already, you can sign up for push alerts to keep up with all that's happening in Tokyo!

Once you download the app you can sign up for Olympics alerts to get the most urgent news notifications from the Tokyo Olympics.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

If you already have the app, here's how to set up the alerts:

You can also sign up for the Olympics newsletter and have headlines from Tokyo delivered to your inbox around 8 a.m. each day. You can expect a mix of the top Olympic stories each day as well as news about athletes from our area.

The Tokyo Olympics officially start with the opening ceremony on July 23 and end with the closing ceremony on Aug. 8.