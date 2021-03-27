Texas to Receive More Than 1 Million Additional First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Texas is preparing to receive one million additional first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the coming week as the state makes all adults eligible for the vaccination beginning Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will allocate 818,410 doses across 779 providers in 202 counties and the federal government is expected to send another 200,000 doses to pharmacy locations and federally qualified health centers.

The health department is also ordering 587,950 second doses for people who are expecting to get their second shot in the coming weeks.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Texas vaccination numbers have continued to climb with more than 10 million doses administered, 1.2 million of which were given last week, the health department said.

Of the 10 million, 6.8 million people have gotten their first dose and 3.5 million are fully vaccinated.

Among Texas seniors, six in 10 have received the first dose and four in 10are fully vaccinated.

According to the health department, 30% of Texas residents have now received at least one dose.

For more information about vaccinations in Texas, visit the Department of State Health website.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50.

President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.