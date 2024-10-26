Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive Seth Altman arrested in Fort Worth

The man at the center of a Blue Alert issued earlier this month that woke up Texans early in the morning is in jail in North Texas.

Altman was arrested without incident by Fort Worth police Friday near 1300 E. Lancaster Ave in Fort Worth.

HOW SETH ALTMAN BECAME A TEXAS TEN MOST WANTED FUGITIVE

On Oct. 3 for 33-year-old Seth Altman, police said he shot the chief of police multiple times in the Texas Pandhandle town of Memphis.

Memphis Chief of Police Rex Plant and another officer were serving an arrest warrant for burglary of a habitation when police say Altman shot Plant.

Altman was on the run and considered "armed and dangerous" when the Blue Alert was issued multiple times starting early in the morning on Oct. 4.

Altman topped the state's Most Wanted list and Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $10,00 reward for information leading to his arrest and capture.

On Oct. 16 the Blue Alert was discontinued. The Texas Department of Public Safety said there is a warrant for Altman's arrest for a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Police provided no other information about how they found Altman, but said the arrest was thanks to "collaborative efforts of the FWPD and additional law enforcement agencies."

Altman is currently in custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

No word on plans to return him to West Texas to face charges.

