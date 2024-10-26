Fort Worth

Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive Seth Altman arrested in Fort Worth

No word on plans to return Seth Altman to West Texas

By NBCDFW Staff

Seth Altman, 33 is pictured in a new mug shot from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

The man at the center of a Blue Alert issued earlier this month that woke up Texans early in the morning is in jail in North Texas.

Altman was arrested without incident by Fort Worth police Friday near 1300 E. Lancaster Ave in Fort Worth.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

HOW SETH ALTMAN BECAME A TEXAS TEN MOST WANTED FUGITIVE

On Oct. 3 for 33-year-old Seth Altman, police said he shot the chief of police multiple times in the Texas Pandhandle town of Memphis.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Memphis Chief of Police Rex Plant and another officer were serving an arrest warrant for burglary of a habitation when police say Altman shot Plant.

Altman was on the run and considered "armed and dangerous" when the Blue Alert was issued multiple times starting early in the morning on Oct. 4.

Altman topped the state's Most Wanted list and Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $10,00 reward for information leading to his arrest and capture.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Decision 2024 Oct 18

How to vote in Texas, including dates, deadlines and mail-in ballots

Allen 2 hours ago

Vape shop owner files lawsuit against city, county officials following raid

On Oct. 16 the Blue Alert was discontinued. The Texas Department of Public Safety said there is a warrant for Altman's arrest for a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Police provided no other information about how they found Altman, but said the arrest was thanks to "collaborative efforts of the FWPD and additional law enforcement agencies."

Altman is currently in custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

No word on plans to return him to West Texas to face charges.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

Eight kinds of alerts can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. Below are links to articles with more information about each type of alert.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant CountyCrime and Courts
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us