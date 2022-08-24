Amber Alert: Missing One-Year-Old in Austin

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl Wednesday morning.

Police say Sailor Tucker was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts. Her whereabouts are unknown and authorities believe the child's safety and health are in danger.

Sailor Tucker could be a passenger in an unknown vehicle. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 25 lbs., according to APD.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

