Amber Alert

Amber Alert: Missing One-Year-Old in Austin

By NBC DFW Staff

austin-police-department-logo
@Austin_Police

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl Wednesday morning.

Police say Sailor Tucker was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts. Her whereabouts are unknown and authorities believe the child's safety and health are in danger.

Sailor Tucker could be a passenger in an unknown vehicle. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 25 lbs., according to APD.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertAustinmissing child
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us