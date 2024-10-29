Police seek help identifying family in wrong-way crash that also killed bride-to-be

Fort Worth police need the public's help in identifying four of the five people killed in a devastating wrong-way crash involving two vehicles early Sunday morning.

The collision happened just after 3:30 a.m. along westbound Loop 820 just before the Azle Avenue Exit in Northwest Fort Worth.

According to police, a family of four in the ‘wrong-way car’ has yet to be positively identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the passenger of a pickup truck struck by the car as 33-year-old Chelsea Cook. Cook’s fiancé, Evan Ranallo, suffered serious injuries.

Friends and family cope with the sudden loss by remembering how Cook lived.

“If there's a word that I could use to describe Chelsea, it would be bright. She was just light personified,” said longtime co-worker and friend Brittany Bengry. “She was extroverted and full of life. When I spoke to her mom yesterday, she's like the one thing that Chelsea would not want any of us to do is curl up in a ball and be done.”

Cook and Ranallo were headed home after his band performed at a Halloween Event in Keller. They got engaged about three weeks ago during Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta.

Figuring out the identity of the family of four has been made especially difficult given the extent of damage.

According to police, the family’s silver Ford Focus burst into flames in the collision, trapping who they believe is a mother, father, and two minor children.

Detectives believe the family got onto 820 from Azle Avenue but do not know why, how, and why none of the occupants noticed.

“As police officers, we look for the community to kind of help us put the pieces back to the puzzle, you know, when something has happened. We're asking the same thing here,” said Officer Tracy Carter of FWPD. “If they were with this family, if they know of the family's whereabouts, please reach out to us.”

While answers are hard to come by right now, Chelsea’s loved ones have found some solace in knowing that her final weeks of life were the happiest.

“She had gone on a cruise with some of her best friends, and then she had been in New Mexico, in Santa Fe, which is her favorite place,” said Bengry.

Cook worked at a luxury travel company specializing in exotic trips, including Africa. A few weeks ago, during her vacation, she contacted co-workers to share the big news.

“Sent a message. She goes, ‘So….” and then, like, sent a picture with her

ring, and it was adorable, and everybody was screaming, and it was just fantastic,” said Bengry.

This group of friends is now rallying to support Cook’s fiancé by launching a GoFundMe.

“We started it last night with the hope of helping with helping with medical expenses and mortgage expenses,” she said.

To help, click here.