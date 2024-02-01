AMBER Alert issued for 8-year-old girl last seen in Williamson County

A Texas AMBER Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl who was last seen in Williamson County on Wednesday.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, officials are searching for Layken Stokes. She was last seen in the 500 block of FM 973 in Taylor, Texas at 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Officials said Stokes is a white female, who is 4'8" tall, weighs 89 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple tank top, blue and white plaid pants, and had a white and blue blanket. She has temporary tattoos on her arms at the time she was last seen.

Stokes also wears glasses, but did not have them at the time of her disappearance, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said they believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Layken Stokes should contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 512-864-8282.