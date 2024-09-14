Amber Alert

AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old from Ingram, Texas

Law enforcement officials believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old boy from Ingram last seen Thursday morning and believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

The Ingram Police Department wants the public's help finding Kameron Parrish. The boy was last seen at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday at 125 Brave Run in Ingram.

Kameron Parrish, 6.
Police said Parrish was last seen wearing a two-tone grey t-shirt with blue sleeves, blue jeans and dark showed.

Police are also looking for Talaya Graham, 32, and Joseph Graham, 39. Joseph Graham has a neck tattoo on his left side of his name in black outlined in green.

Talaya Graham, 32, and Joseph Graham, 39, believed to be traveling in a silver 2014 Nissan Versa.
Police said they may be traveling in a silver 2014 Nissan Versa with Texas license plate TLS 5435. The vehicle has a small dent to the rear hatch, a line of four stickers down the middle of the rear window, a flag sticker on the far rear driver's side window.

Talaya and Joseph Graham were last seen in Ingram.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Ingram Police Department at 830-896-1133.

