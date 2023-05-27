AMBER Alert Issued for 2 Texas Children From San Antonio

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two children out of San Antonio who are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police are looking for 2-year-old Zylah Faulks and 9-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes. A photo of Zylah was not provided.

The children were last seen on the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive in San Antonio at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators have not said who the children may be with or shared any other information about their disappearance.

Anyone who sees the woman and/or the children, or knows of their location, is asked to call 911 or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

NBC 5 News Police are looking for Kamil Brown-Sykes and Zylah Faulks, not pictured.

