AMBER Alert Issued for 2 Texas Children From San Antonio

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two children out of San Antonio who are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.
Police are looking for 2-year-old Zylah Faulks and 9-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes. A photo of Zylah was not provided.
The children were last seen on the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive in San Antonio at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Investigators have not said who the children may be with or shared any other information about their disappearance.
Anyone who sees the woman and/or the children, or knows of their location, is asked to call 911 or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.
TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS
There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.
- Active Shooter Alert (in development)
- AMBER Alert
- Blue Alert
- Silver Alert
- CLEAR Alert
- Camo Alert
- Endangered Missing Person Alert