Amber Alert

AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing girls, 11 and 14, in Henderson County

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday evening for two missing girls in East Texas.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said 11-year-old Bonnie Webb and 14-year-old Willow Webb were reported missing in the Athens area. They were last seen at about 4:15 p.m. off County Road 1408 on the west side of the city.

Willow was last seen wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans. Bonnie was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information that can help authorities is asked to call 911 or the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-675-5128.

Athens is about 70 miles southeast of Dallas.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

No further details were immediately available.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

