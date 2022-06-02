AMBER Alert Discontinued After Man Fled With Infant Son After Shooting Wife, Killing Her Grandmother, Officials Say

A baby from Spring, Texas at the center of an AMBER Alert has been found, officials said.

An overnight listing on the state's website indicates that the child was found on Wednesday evening.

According to a report by KPRC-TV in Houston, the child’s father, Obinna Igbokwe, allegedly shot his wife and her grandmother before fleeing with his 3-month-old son, Mansa.

KPRC reported that Igbokwe’s wife remains in critical condition, but her grandmother was killed during the shooting.

The condition of the infant involved in the AMBER Alert is unknown at this time.

