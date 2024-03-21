A week after launching their new website, the Tarrant Appraisal District's website is once again offline.

On Thursday, the TAD said a network disruption led the agency to "secure the network." The agency said they were working with "leading independent cybersecurity experts" to assist with the response and the restoration process.

The Tarrant Appraisal District assigns property values for ad valorem taxation purposes for jurisdictions throughout Tarrant County.

When NBC 5 tried to access the agency's page Thursday morning it was completely inaccessible. A second check shortly before noon showed slight improvement with the words "hello world" appearing on an otherwise blank page. A third check after noon showed the site was still inaccessible.

NBC 5 News A gateway timeou error (Code 504) was received when trying to visit the Tarrant Appraisal District's website on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The error indicates a problem communicating between servers and the communciation timing out.

The TAD did not say what led to the network disruption or whether any data had been compromised or lost, though they did confirm some of the systems and data were temporarily inaccessible.

"Please know that our team is working diligently to restore our systems and data in the safest and most secure manner possible," the TAD said in a statement.

The trouble comes just a week after the agency was forced to switch to a new website earlier than planned after a database failure. The TAD said they had intended to run both sites simultaneously for another two weeks but had to cut that short after the crash.

Joe Don Bobbitt, chief appraiser of the TAD, said last week that the new site was not the cause of the database failure and that the new website "should provide a much better experience to the public."

In a statement released last week, the new agency said the new site featured improved layout, navigation and functionality for users searching for property information or related documents.

In recent years there has been a sharp rise in property values across North Texas and, as a result, a rise in people protesting those appraisals. In early 2023, the TAD released a feature on its website that was supposed to improve the appeal process but the feature was not functional for weeks.

In August 2023 the TAD Board fired an IT administrator who was secretly recorded saying, “I’m OK with creating a false narrative that distances the truth from the media,” in reference to the ongoing website problems. Later that month, the Tarrant County Commissioners Court scheduled a vote of ‘No Confidence’ for then-chief appraiser Jeff Law who eventually resigned.

In December 2023, the agency said they found malicious software in their computer system but found no evidence of a data breach.