TAD chief appraiser resigns after ‘No Confidence' vote by county commissioners

Tarrant Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Jeff Law resigned Friday, two days after the Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted unanimously on a statement of No Confidence and urged the board of directors to fire him.

The vote by the commissioners court followed a series of public missteps at the TAD, including problems with the rollout of a new website earlier this year, and last week’s firing of a TAD administrator who was recorded saying that he was willing to lie to the media to cover up the nature of those website problems.

County appraisal districts are tasked by the state legislature with assigning property values throughout the county. There has been a sharp rise in property values across North Texas and, as a result, a rise in people protesting both those inside the TAD and the appraisals.

In a letter submitted to the Board of Directors on Friday, Law announced his resignation effective Sept. 6. The outgoing chief appraiser did not disclose a specific reason for his departure but said he'd be pursuing other employment opportunities.

"In recent months I have been approached from both private and public sector organizations regarding different employment possibilities. While I appreciate the vote of confidence I received from the board at its last board meeting, I have decided to pursue one of those opportunities," wrote Law, who also thanked TAD employees for their commitment to the taxing units and taxpayers/

The TAD said the board would work "swiftly and carefully" to begin the process of hiring a new chief appraiser.

On Friday, Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare, a vocal critic of Law, the TAD and rising home appraisals, said Law's resignation was "long overdue" and that now the organization can begin working to restore the public trust.

"It is imperative they hire someone who understands the magnitude of the role, the importance of repairing the damage done, and the necessity of complete transparency. The new chief appraiser must be pro-taxpayer," O'Hare said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

According to the TAD's website, Law served as chief appraiser since 2008. Prior to that, he served for 10 years as chief appraiser of the Hood Central Appraisal District.