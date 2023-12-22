New Tarrant Appraisal District chief appraiser prioritizing rebuilding public trust

The Tarrant Appraisal District announced the appointment of a new director and chief appraiser this week to replace Jeff Law who resigned in September after a vote of "no confidence."

Following "an exhaustive search", the TAD said Joe Don Bobbitt, most recently of McLennan County, will be the district's new executive director and the chief appraiser.

"I'm honored to have been chosen by the board of directors as the next chief appraiser of Tarrant Appraisal District," said Bobbitt. "TAD has a history of surpassing state standards and requirements, which is a testament to the staff's dedication and training."

Law resigned in September two days after the Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted unanimously on a statement of No Confidence and urged the board of directors to fire him. Law had served as the TAD's chief appraiser since 2008.

The vote by the commissioners court followed a series of public missteps at the TAD, including problems with the rollout of a new website earlier this year, and the firing of a TAD administrator who was recorded saying that he was willing to lie to the media to cover up the nature of those website problems.

Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare, a vocal critic of Law, the TAD, and rising home appraisals, said Law's resignation was "long overdue" and that now the organization can begin working to restore the public trust.

"My focus moving forward is to provide clear and transparent leadership for Tarrant Appraisal District. I will get to work immediately on securing our network and data, rebuilding public trust, and building a strong working relationship with the taxing entities that support TAD," Bobbitt said in a statement. "I'm excited for the opportunity and challenge of leading one of the largest appraisal districts in the state. I look forward to working with the great entities in Tarrant County and building effective relationships."

Just this week, the TAD said malicious software had been found on computers at the district though they couldn't verify whether any data had been stolen. An investigation into the breach is ongoing.

The TAD said Bobbitt "is a distinguished Texan, a dedicated military veteran, and a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in the appraisal industry." Bobbitt spent the last four years as the chief appraiser in McLennan County, where, according to McLennan Appraisal District Board Chair Ben Perry, he'll be missed.

"He took over a district that had lost any positive interaction with other taxing entities and the general public. Joe Don implemented procedures for staff to follow that not only changed our reputation with the entities and general public but in the process brought on a culture change within the district itself. We have seen him walk us through the last few years of soaring appraisals with a confidence that is uncanny. Please know we are excited for Joe Don, we will miss him, but McLennan County’s loss is certainly Tarrant County's gain," Perry said.

County appraisal districts are tasked by the state legislature with assigning property values throughout the county. There has been a sharp rise in property values across North Texas and, as a result, a rise in people protesting both their property appraisals and those working at the TAD.