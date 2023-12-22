Tarrant Appraisal District

Malicious software found in Tarrant Appraisal District computers

An investigation is ongoing to determine if any data was taken

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

The Tarrant County Appraisal District says they found malicious software in their computer system but have no evidence of a data breach.

The announcement was made Thursday during the TAD's board meeting.

Investigators found two different pieces of malicious software in TAD's system. An outside investigation determined no taxpayer information has been compromised, but that doesn't mean a breach didn't occur.

The next step in the investigation is to see if any of the data can be found on the dark web. That part of the investigation will continue into 2024.

