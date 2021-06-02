Suspected Burglars Target Two West Dallas Restaurants

Two restaurant owners on Singleton Boulevard in West Dallas said suspected burglars targeted their businesses Tuesday.

At Odom's Bar-B-Que, located at 1971 Singleton Blvd., a surveillance camera captured the moment a white pickup backed into the front of the store just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two people jumped out of the vehicle and a third person was seen jumping in the driver seat and taking off.

"Trying to get in the head of the person that did it, why? That’s all I can say is, 'Why did they do this?" said Aaron Odom who manages the business with his family.

The family-owned business has spent decades firing up the grill and serving countless meals to customers, but on Wednesday was closed and focused on cleaning up the debris left behind.

“I talked to a contractor that boarded up the wall and he was telling me all this stuff, the building has shifted, the electrical work is going to have to be done," said Odom who is waiting on an insurance adjuster to assess the damage.

He said nothing was taken and they speculate the suspects were after cash. Odom said they mainly use cards.

“It’s hard, it’s hard, there’s a lot of memories here," Odom said as he looked at the broken glass, door and booths.

Less than an hour later, down the street at Frida's Tacos, located at 1601 Singleton Blvd., also experienced a break-in that morning.

"This was the first time," owner Maria Barragan said. "We just feel afraid that this will happen again. We feel upset."

She said someone jumped over a fence, broke in and stole around 15 bottles of alcohol.

It's unclear if the two crimes are related but Odom has a message for the people who broke into their stores.

“I’d tell them to go find a job, just go find a job, quit doing what you’re doing and go find a job and try to exist in this society we’re in because what you’re doing is a waste of everybody’s time," Odom said.

As for Barragan's message. "I don’t want to say in front of the television," she laughed.