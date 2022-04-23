Supporters Across the Nation Rally Days Before Texas Mother's Scheduled Execution

High above one of Dallas’ busiest interchanges, supporters of Melissa Lucio dropped a banner Saturday as part of a last-ditch rallying cry.

“We’re just hoping and praying and shouting and getting on the streets and appealing to Governor Abbott, to the Board of Paroles, to do the right thing. Save this innocent life from being executed,” said Hadi Jawad with Amnesty International Dallas.

Lucio, a Texas mother on death row, was convicted in the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter, but there are growing doubts about whether she fatally beat the child.

"We know that justice was not served when Melissa Lucio was put on death row when she was put through a trial that clearly shows there was a systemic failure and corruption that put her into the position she's in right now,” said Tristeza Ordex with Somos Tejas.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

With just four days to go until Lucio's scheduled execution, the protesters joined others in 14 different cities who gathered as part of a National Day of Action.

Another 335,000 people have signed petitions calling for the case to be reinvestigated in light of new evidence.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have asked the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles and Governor Greg Abbott to grant a reprieve.

With the deadline looming, soon days will turn to hours. And still, those who believe in Lucio's innocence say, "As long as there is life, there is hope,” said Jawad.