Rally Thursday in Dallas for Woman Facing Execution in Texas Later This Month

A rally to stop the scheduled execution of a woman amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter is being held Thursday afternoon in front of Dallas City Hall.

Melissa Lucio is on Texas death row and faces execution on April 27. She was convicted of capital murder for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah who prosecutors said was the victim of child abuse.

While prosecutors say there is no evidence that would acquit Lucio of her daughter’s death, her lawyers say jurors never heard forensic evidence that would have explained Mariah’s various injuries were actually caused by a fall days before her death. They also say Lucio wasn’t allowed to present evidence questioning the validity of her confession, which they allege was not actually a confession and was given under duress after hours of relentless questioning.

Among those who have doubts about Lucio’s guilt are a bipartisan group of 83 Texas House members. They sent the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott a letter last month asking them to grant an execution reprieve or commute her sentence.

A spokeswoman for Abbott’s office did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado (D-Dallas, District 107), the vice-chair of the Texas House Criminal Justice Reform Caucus, and six other state legislators recently met with Lucio at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, where the state houses women on death row. Following the visit, Neave Criado released the following statement:

"Against the cold facade of Texas death row, Melissa Lucio sat with us, glowing and filled with hope, love for her family, and a profound faith that she will walk free one day. She stated that every day is a struggle, but it is through God's grace that she is here, and she will not stop fighting for justice. In that room, hand in hand with Melissa Lucio, we were not Republicans or Democrats, we were citizens of humanity inspired to urgent action to help prevent an irreversible injustice. I am grateful for the opportunity to have met with Melissa Lucio today alongside my colleagues of the Texas House of Representatives: Rep. Jeff Leach, Rep. Joe Moody, Rep. Rafael Anchia, Rep. Toni Rose, Rep. James White, and Rep. Lacey Hull."

Neave Criado, in partnership with Somos Tejas, will join other Dallas leaders in a rally at 6 p.m. Thursday outside Dallas City Hall. The event will include Melissa Lucio's family members as well as community leaders who are asking the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to grant Melissa Lucio a reprieve from execution.

"Melissa Lucio was sexually and physically abused all her life and was coerced to confess to a crime that did not occur," organizers of the rally said in a statement.

If Lucio is executed later this month, she'd be the first Latina executed in Texas.