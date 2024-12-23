Still looking for holiday gifts? Local effort offers meaningful idea to spread joy

Still looking for a gift this week but want to do something meaningful?

With just two days until Christmas, a local initiative in Tarrant County is encouraging residents to consider a unique way to spread joy this holiday season.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are teaming up with The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever—a philanthropic effort dedicated to raising funds and awareness for local charities.

Founded in 2007 by a philanthropist seeking to spotlight the vital work of local nonprofits, The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever offers an alternative to the usual commercial gift options and catalogs flooding our mailboxes.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Instead, it provides a range of unique gifts that directly support nonprofit organizations in the area.

This year, 26 Tarrant County-based organizations are featured in the catalog, supporting causes from medical care for children and seniors to education and hunger programs.

The catalog allows donors to choose from a variety of "gifts" that address real needs within the community. What's more, many of these gifts are matched with matching funds, doubling the impact of every donation.

If you're unsure where to contribute, gift cards are available so recipients can select the charity that resonates most with them. It's an opportunity not just for giving, but also for teaching children the importance of philanthropy.

This year, the catalog is getting some special help from Santa himself.

He has been spreading holiday cheer at The Shops at Clearfork, where all his proceeds benefit the nonprofits featured in the catalog. Santa believes in the power of generosity, which he says is the key to staying on the "nice list."

"Generosity is one of the things that we all share, and that's what keeps you on the nice list," said Santa. "Sometimes I hear very special messages. Some children are so giving, that they say, 'I don't want anything for Christmas. I just want other children to have wonderful things.'"

Since 2020, the Santa program at The Shops at Clearfork has raised more than $200,000 for local charities, demonstrating the community's dedication to supporting those in need.

“We need to care for people. We always need to care for one another and Santa has always believed that,” said Santa.

As the holidays draw near, Christine Jones from The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever reminds everyone that while the catalog is a holiday tradition, it's open year-round.

"Even though we're a holiday catalog, we're open all year long, so it's a great way to donate whenever you feel generous, not just during the holidays," she said. “Some of the nonprofits in the catalog are large and they have big marketing departments, but some of them are very small. And this is a very important way for them to teach lots of people about what they're doing in the community.”

With two days left until Christmas, there's still time to give the gift of happiness through a donation that will make a difference for someone in need.

Click here to visit The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever and join in the spirit of giving this season.