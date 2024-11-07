Give the greatest gift ever … the gift of happiness

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are partnering once again with the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever! The giving season is just around the corner, so get ready to make a difference in our community by donating to the catalog’s hand-picked selection of 26 amazing Tarrant-area nonprofit organizations.

For the full list of nonprofits that are featured in the 2024 Greatest Gift Catalog Ever or to contribute, click HERE.

In this catalog, you’ll find stories from a wide variety of individuals and organizations that ensures whether you’re interested in supporting medical needs of children, seniors or animals, education and hunger programs, the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever has partnerships with organizations like these and more. There’s an opportunity for everyone to contribute where it is needed most!

About the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever

Founded in 2007, “The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever” was created to raise funds and awareness for local charities. The catalog is managed by the National Leadership Foundation, a non-profit organization that distributes 100 percent of donations received through the catalog to participating organizations. Gift purchases can be made online, by phone or by mail. The Catalog is available online or at more than 100 Texas Healthcare doctors’ offices and more than 500 locations throughout Tarrant County. For more information, go to www.tggce.org.