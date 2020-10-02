State Fair of Texas Hosts 72nd Annual Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction Friday

The State Fair of Texas is hosting the 72nd Annual Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction at 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to the State Fair of Texas, the event celebrates the agricultural heritage of Texas while also providing scholarships for students across the state.

Approximately 2,700 students from around the state compete for one of the 433 spots in the livestock auction, held in the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center.

The students who earn a spot in the auction get to sell their animals to the highest bidder, the State Fair of Texas said.

Students will receive a previously determined maximum payment for their animal. All excess proceeds will be donated to the Big Tex Scholarship Program.

According to the State Fair of Texas, last year's Grand Champion Market Steer sold for a record $155,000 by the Big Tex Champion Club led by an anonymous donor.

Through the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program, the State Fair has awarded more than $27 million in auction awards and scholarships.

This year's Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction event is not open to the general public, and it will have limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.