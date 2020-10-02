State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas Hosts 72nd Annual Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction Friday

According to the State Fair of Texas, the event celebrates the agricultural heritage of Texas while also providing scholarships for students across the state

Elizabeth Norwood, 13, of Waxahachie will be among 2,700 youth exhibitors at the State Fair Youth Livestock Show.
Nicole Norwood

The State Fair of Texas is hosting the 72nd Annual Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction at 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to the State Fair of Texas, the event celebrates the agricultural heritage of Texas while also providing scholarships for students across the state.

Approximately 2,700 students from around the state compete for one of the 433 spots in the livestock auction, held in the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 23 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 1 hour ago

1 Killed in Overnight Motorcycle Crash in Dallas

The students who earn a spot in the auction get to sell their animals to the highest bidder, the State Fair of Texas said.

Students will receive a previously determined maximum payment for their animal. All excess proceeds will be donated to the Big Tex Scholarship Program.

According to the State Fair of Texas, last year's Grand Champion Market Steer sold for a record $155,000 by the Big Tex Champion Club led by an anonymous donor.

The Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction provides an educational opportunity to approximately 2,700 students studying or practicing agriculture from across the state.

Through the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program, the State Fair has awarded more than $27 million in auction awards and scholarships.

This year's Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction event is not open to the general public, and it will have limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article tagged under:

State Fair of TexasDallaslivestock auction
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us