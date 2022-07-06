State Fair of Texas Announces 2022 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards Food Semi-Finalists

The State Fair of Texas has announced the 36 semi-finalists who will move forward in the Big Tex Choice Awards competition.
According to fair officials, after much deliberation in the first round of judging, 19 savory and 17 sweet entries will go on to compete for one of three winning titles: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.”
In the savory category, finalists include:
- The Bayou Bowl
- Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes
- Chicharron Explosion Nachos
- Crispy Dilly Dog
- Deep Fried BLT
- Deep Fried Brisket Cheese Sticks
- Deep Fried Lasagna Roll
- Deep Fried Texas Country Cookout
- Dim Sum Loco Burritos
- Fried Charcuterie Board
- Fried Soul Food Eggroll
- Holy Biscuit
- Shaking Beef Salad
- Southern Fried Chicken and Sweet Potato Waffle Sliders
- Texas Hot Bull Ride
- Texas Ranch Hot Wings
- Texas Slide
- Texas Twosome
- Turkey Leg Taquito
In the sweet category, finalists include:
- Cha-Cha Chata
- Crunchberry Shortcake
- Deep Fried Buc-ee's
- Deep Fried Honey
- Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake Eggroll
- Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream
- Deep Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings
- Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Roll
- Doh-Muff
- Fat Elvis
- Fried Texas Fruit Salad
- La Bluebonnet
- Peanut Butter Paradise
- Raspberry Chipotle Sopapilla Cheesecake
- Smoked Bacon Wrapped Cookie Dough Balls
- The Ultimate Brookie Monster
- Triple Lemon Bliss
The contest kicked off in June with an 51 entries represented by 36 concessionaires.
The State Fair said all competitors must have at least one year of experience as a concessionaire at the State Fair of Texas to enter the competition.
The selection process involves "blind judging" to ensure that the scoring is entirely based on the food, fair officials said.
In the coming weeks, the second round of preliminary judging will begin, and a panel of judges will evaluate the uniqueness, presentation, creativity, and
taste of all of the entries.
According to State Fair officials, the judges must also consider how likely a fairgoer is to buy the item?
The top 10 entries will compete in the final round at this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony, officials said.
The State Fair opens on Friday, September 30, and runs through Sunday, October 23, 2022.