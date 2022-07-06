State Fair of Texas Announces 2022 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards Food Semi-Finalists

The State Fair of Texas has announced the 36 semi-finalists who will move forward in the Big Tex Choice Awards competition.

According to fair officials, after much deliberation in the first round of judging, 19 savory and 17 sweet entries will go on to compete for one of three winning titles: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.”

In the savory category, finalists include:

The Bayou Bowl

Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes

Chicharron Explosion Nachos

Crispy Dilly Dog

Deep Fried BLT

Deep Fried Brisket Cheese Sticks

Deep Fried Lasagna Roll

Deep Fried Texas Country Cookout

Dim Sum Loco Burritos

Fried Charcuterie Board

Fried Soul Food Eggroll

Holy Biscuit

Shaking Beef Salad

Southern Fried Chicken and Sweet Potato Waffle Sliders

Texas Hot Bull Ride

Texas Ranch Hot Wings

Texas Slide

Texas Twosome

Turkey Leg Taquito

In the sweet category, finalists include:

Cha-Cha Chata

Crunchberry Shortcake

Deep Fried Buc-ee's

Deep Fried Honey

Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake Eggroll

Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream

Deep Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings

Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Roll

Doh-Muff

Fat Elvis

Fried Texas Fruit Salad

La Bluebonnet

Peanut Butter Paradise

Raspberry Chipotle Sopapilla Cheesecake

Smoked Bacon Wrapped Cookie Dough Balls

The Ultimate Brookie Monster

Triple Lemon Bliss

The contest kicked off in June with an 51 entries represented by 36 concessionaires.

The State Fair said all competitors must have at least one year of experience as a concessionaire at the State Fair of Texas to enter the competition.

The selection process involves "blind judging" to ensure that the scoring is entirely based on the food, fair officials said.

In the coming weeks, the second round of preliminary judging will begin, and a panel of judges will evaluate the uniqueness, presentation, creativity, and

taste of all of the entries.

According to State Fair officials, the judges must also consider how likely a fairgoer is to buy the item?

The top 10 entries will compete in the final round at this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony, officials said.

The State Fair opens on Friday, September 30, and runs through Sunday, October 23, 2022.