The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce the free entertainment lineup for this fall.

More than 100 activities will be available throughout all 24 days of the fair, all free with a paid admission. The State Fair of Texas prides itself on celebrating all things Texan and providing something for everyone. Below are the highlights for this year's lineup, to find the full lineup please click here.

WHAT'S NEW AT THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

Brand-new, over-the-top, spectacular floats! The Kroger Starlight Parade will light up the Fair Park skyline this year. The nightly parade wanders through the fairgrounds all 24 nights. Make sure to witness this bold and bright procession at least once!

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Bring the kids and prepare to be amazed at Allez-Oops with Rob and Miss Jane! Married duo Rob and Miss Jane waltz on wine bottles, skip on stilts and even tame the terrifying tiger baby. Catch this new and silly show in Oak Farms Theater.

Pump the brakes on the brand-new attraction Oontz Kids DJ Dance Party. Join us at Howdy's near the Children's Aquarium for this showcase of kids DJs from DFW's DJ school, OontzKids. While the kiddos dance and play the day away, parents can enjoy rest, food, and drink under the shade of historic oak trees.

WHAT IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER AT THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

The lives of the party return with two new characters you might recognize - Showstoppers will take over the Hall of State steps again this year. Saddle up for a front row, and you might get roped into being a part of the show.

Country Round-up, the puppet show created exclusively for the State Fair of Texas, returns for the second year to the Dr Pepper Midway Stage with a new trick up its sleeve.

FAN FAVORITES RETURN

If you're ready for some dog-gone fun, you're in luck! The All-Star Stunt Dog Show returns to Marine Corps Square for this year's State Fair. Joining the All-State Stunt Dog Show, the pig races make their debut outside this year. Don't miss this fan favorite.

Join us over at the Fringe Stage with strongman Mighty Mike. A bender of horseshoes, juggler of bowling balls and sledgehammers, and all-around charmer. Mighty Mike's funny performance showcases strongman strength techniques dating back to the 1920s and, dare we say, questionable dance routines.

World of Birds presents: SOAR!, an iconic fan favorite, rings the aviary world up-close to the audience with bird releases from the Texas Star Ferris Wheel and flyovers just inches from guests; heads. "SOAR!" is also filled with a wealth of knowledge regarding bird health, habitat information, and conservation efforts worldwide.

These are just a few highlights of the more than 100 daily activities at the 2022 State Fair of Texas. To start planning a visit and see the complete entertainment listing, click here. Season passes are available. The 2022 State Fair of Texas will kick off Friday, Sept. 30 and run through Sunday, Oct. 23.