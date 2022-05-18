‘Taste of Texas,' a Tribute to Fair Food, is This Year's Theme for the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is still about four months away, but we're getting a first look at the theme art for this year's event.

Fair officials said the theme for the 136th fair is "Taste of Texas" and highlights iconic fair foods like corny dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy and turkey legs.

Hungry yet?

"When you ask folks what their favorite part of the State Fair is, without skipping a beat, many will answer food," the fair said in a statement.

The Taste of Texas theme is inspired by "the fun and eclectic nature of sticker collections, this year's commemorative theme art highlights fan-favorite foods by creating a collage of colorful, eye-catching caricatures that capture the spirit of "Taste of Texas.'"

"This year's commemorative theme art is about more than just food," said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president. "It's about bringing people together. Whether you're competing in a Creative Arts cooking contest, wandering the Big Tex Urban Farms greenhouse on the Midway, shopping for locally made treats, or taste-testing the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists, food is the common denominator all fairgoers come out to enjoy year after year."

The fair reminds us that over the years "concessionaires have developed countless new food concepts and menu items - shocking combinations like Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger and Buffalo Chicken in a Flapjack; yummy sweets that make your mouth water like Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Waffle Balls and Deep Fried Peaches & Cream; and groundbreaking foods so unique even Oprah had to try like Fried Butter. Introduced in 2005, the Big Tex Choice Awards food competition just poured more grease into the fryer, amplifying the concessionaires' creativity and giving them a platform to share the news of their new creations each year."

All that yummy food, and the new offerings from this year's creative chefs, will be avaiable when the State Fair of Texas opens on Sept. 30. It'll run for 24 days, until Oct. 23, in Dallas' Fair Park.