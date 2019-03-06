2 Rounds of Severe Storms Bring Large Hail to DFW Saturday

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of pea- to quarter-sized hail early Saturday morning

By Grant Johnston

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Two rounds of severe storms brought large hail, strong winds and heavy rain to much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area Saturday morning.

The first batch of storms rolled out of Parker County and into Tarrant County between 4 and 5 a.m., when NBC 5 Meteorologist began live coverage online and on the NBC DFW app.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 6 mins ago

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex

DFW Airport 45 mins ago

Fuel Truck Overturns at DFW Airport, 1 Injured

The storms raced quickly to the east at 60 mph, producing dime- to quarter-size hail along the way. The storms intensified as they lifted up into Denton and Collin counties. Some viewers sent pictures with hail sizes close to golf balls!

By about 6:30 a.m., a second line of storms began to strengthen in the western counties. This line also intensified and swept across the entire DFW Metroplex between 7-8 a.m. prompting additional warnings for hail and strong winds. The second line, though slightly weaker than the first, pushed east at 60 mph and dropped pea- to quarter-sized hail in Dallas, which had been left unscathed by the earlier line of storms.

The storms moved fast enough to not pose a flooding threat.

NBC 5 viewers emailed iSee@nbcdfw.com photos and videos of hail falling in their neighborhoods. Click here to see the gallery of pictures.

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Skies quickly cleared and the majority of Saturday will be sunny, breezy and mild. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunday will be cooler with increasing clouds and a chance for spotty afternoon showers. Additional rain chances are in the forecast for next week.

Stay weather aware and download the NBCDFW app to get up-to-the-minute alerts and access to our S-band radar.

The time change is also this weekend. Early Sunday morning set your clocks ahead one hour.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us