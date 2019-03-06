2 Rounds of Severe Storms Bring Large Hail to DFW Saturday

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Two rounds of severe storms brought large hail, strong winds and heavy rain to much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area Saturday morning.

The first batch of storms rolled out of Parker County and into Tarrant County between 4 and 5 a.m., when NBC 5 Meteorologist began live coverage online and on the NBC DFW app.

The storms raced quickly to the east at 60 mph, producing dime- to quarter-size hail along the way. The storms intensified as they lifted up into Denton and Collin counties. Some viewers sent pictures with hail sizes close to golf balls!

By about 6:30 a.m., a second line of storms began to strengthen in the western counties. This line also intensified and swept across the entire DFW Metroplex between 7-8 a.m. prompting additional warnings for hail and strong winds. The second line, though slightly weaker than the first, pushed east at 60 mph and dropped pea- to quarter-sized hail in Dallas, which had been left unscathed by the earlier line of storms.

The storms moved fast enough to not pose a flooding threat.

Skies quickly cleared and the majority of Saturday will be sunny, breezy and mild. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunday will be cooler with increasing clouds and a chance for spotty afternoon showers. Additional rain chances are in the forecast for next week.

The time change is also this weekend. Early Sunday morning set your clocks ahead one hour.

