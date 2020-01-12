South Oak Cliff Community Calls for Change, Action Following Field House Shooting

Concerned community members gathered in Oak Cliff to address the shooting that took place Saturday night during a high school basketball game.

The incident left an 18-year-old in critical condition.

A Dallas ISD police officer working security for the game was also grazed by a bullet, but has since been treated and released from the hospital.

A 15-year-old boy turned himself in Sunday afternoon and was charged with aggravated assault in relation to the shooting, Dallas police said. Two other persons of interest, both juveniles, were identified and will not be charged.

The nonprofit organization "For Oak Cliff," which aims to"‘liberate Oak Cliff from systemic oppression" invited residents, city leaders and police to address ongoing violent crime in Dallas and brainstorm ideas for how to fix it.

City council member Casey Thomas was among city leaders in attendance.

“First, I think it’s a tragedy,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to feel Dallas is unsafe. I don’t want anyone to think they can’t go to an athletic event.”

A candid conversation followed inside the South Oak Cliff location where mental health, gang violence, the need for mentors, poverty and black-on-black crime was discussed.

“I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it,” activist Olinka Green said. “I’m tired of babies going in the ground.”

Green’s frustrations boiled over and led her to challenge men, black men in particular, to help reach teens in time.

“I challenge each and every one of you who call yourself a black man to take a block," she said. "To go out and get them because it could be your son next. It could be your wife. It could be anyone of you.”

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa has scheduled a press conference for Monday morning to address the shooting.