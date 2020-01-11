Juvenile Shot Inside Gym at Basketball Game

Dallas ISD police, as well as Dallas police, are investigating after a juvenile was shot during a basketball game.

The shooting happened inside the Ellis Davis Field House in the 9100 block of South Polk Street.

Investigators said an altercation broke out inside the field house when the shooting happened.

A juvenile that is believed to be a former student of South Oak Cliff High School was shot during the altercation. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but as of this writing, his condition is unknown.

A Dallas ISD officer that was working security at the basketball game was also hurt in the shooting. Officials with the Dallas ISD Police said the officer was grazed by a bullet and has non-life threatening injuries.

The basketball teams from South Oak Cliff High School and Kimball High School were currently playing at the time of the shooting.

So far there are no suspects and have been no arrest.