Youth Sports Impact Partnership Coming to North Texas

There is a new partnership in North Texas that could mean something good when it comes to the well-being of kids in sports across the area. It's called the Youth Sports Impact Partnership.

Organizers of the strategic partnership from SMU, Children’s Health and the Andrews Institute have gotten together to form a sports-related research and social impact concept to improve the health, activity levels and well-being of kids from all socioeconomic backgrounds. The Andrews Institute is the brainchild of world-renowned sports orthopedic surgeon, Dr. James Andrews, who has operated on some of the best of the best. We are talking about Michael Jordan, Drew Brees, Bo Jackson and so many others.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

They hope to target three major issues. The way that inequality impacts access, the reason inactivity is so widespread and underinformed participants.

“We want healthy kids,” said Dr. Peter Weyand of SMU’s Simmons School of Education and Human Development. “Everybody has a body and every body should be an athlete. Not necessarily an elite athlete, but just want kids to learn how to eat right and learn. Those types of things.”

Weyand said SMU quickly became an advocate for the partnership knowing what it could do for the community.

“The primary part of what we want to do is to bring people together that care about social impact and opportunities. We want participation not to develop great athletes, but to have kids healthy. Regular activity drives many other healthy outcomes,” Weyand said.

Those running the collaboration are hoping to have a physical center soon to serve several communities under one roof. Weyand said he hopes that will happen in about a year and a half.