Partnership Vows to Feed 11K Frontline Workers

Thousands of health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight in Dallas are getting treated to lunch and what's on the menu is something good.

“Rosewood Ranches has donated thousands of pounds of Wagyu beef. We're delivering it to local restaurants such as Nick & Sams, Off the Bone BBQ and Pecan Lodge, some of the best places in town,” said Geoff Eames, manger of Rosewood Beef.

The chefs at those three restaurants are taking 25,000 pounds of the tender, buttery-flavored Wagyu beef and cooking up meals packed with brisket or short rib and sides.

Staff at the restaurants and at the Dallas Mavericks, the brainchild behind the mission called Feeding the Fight, have delivered 4,000 thousand meals, so far, at hospitals all over Dallas.

“Our nurses, doctors and hospital staff are sacrificing so much and working 24/7 to take care of patients. This is the least we can do to make sure they are all well fed and have enough energy to make it through each day. We cannot thank them enough for all they are doing to fight COVID-19 here at home,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall in a news release.

The goal is to provide more than 11,000 meals to those on the front lines.

“We feel great about doing it. We've got just great people in our community helping others in times of need, spending long hours away from their families so it feels absolutely great to be able to give back to them,” said Eames.

In addition to the beef, the Rosewood Corporation also stepped up to get 50,000 packets of hand sanitizer and 6,000 face protectors to Dallas firefighters and police officers.

The Rosewood Corporation repurposed manufacturing companies MultiCam and INW Manufacturing in North Texas to design and make the personal protective equipment for the first responders.

“During this critical time, it’s more important that ever that we innovate and work together to help protect our local first responders as they put their lives on the line to keep our community safe,” said Lynn Fisher, Rosewood Director of Corporate Giving in a news release.