Nonprofit hosting drives to make holidays a little brighter for the homeless

A toy drive and a holiday stocking drive are underway right now for the Dallas 24 Hour Club

By Alanna Quillen

A unique toy drive is helping reunite families affected by homelessness and addiction this holiday season.

Dallas 24 Hour Club is a nonprofit that provides safe, sober living and support services for homeless individuals recovering from addiction, helping them transition to self-sufficiency.

"We provide safe and sober transitional living support services and essential life skills for homeless alcoholics and addicts, so they can really join the community, become self-supporting, and live out there on an independent basis,” said the nonprofit's CEO, Tim Grigsby. "People come in and they're given a lot of recovery support. We provide food, clothing, medical care, and dental care. Everything a person would need. We want to reduce the barriers to help."

Right now, they're collecting new and unwrapped toys to give hundreds of parents they serve in recovery a chance to provide gifts for their children this Christmas.

The deadline to drop off new and unwrapped toys is Saturday, December 7. The drop-off address is 4636 Ross Avenue in Dallas.

In addition to the toy drive, Dallas 24 Hour Club is providing meals for clients throughout the holiday season, including a special meal on Christmas day.

Each resident living on the campus will also receive a stocking full of items like gift cards to fast food restaurants close by, socks, and other winter essentials. For many, it may be the only gift they receive during the holidays.

All of these donations for the stocking drive are needed by December 16, as stockings are delivered to the residents on December 17.     

For more information on how to help, click here.

