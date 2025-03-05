Paramedic in Fort Worth ends nearly three-decade career

A Fort Worth paramedic had something good times two happen the other day. He retired, and he celebrated with a surprise party!

Walker Wilson joined ambulance provider MedStar back in 1995. It was a part-time job, but Wilson loved it and stayed on.

Now, three decades later, he's done chasing calls.

Wilson's co-workers helped his wife throw him a surprise party to send him off in style.

They had fun answering a few questions about him, like whether Walker is A) afraid of needles, B) a terrible patient, or C) both. It was an easy choice for those who know him. The answer is both.

Wislon says he'll miss the standby shifts the most because he got to interact with the public and the days working at TCU football and basketball games, Country Day football games, and the Cowtown Marathon.

Even so, it's time to move on. Now he'll work just one job instead of two. Wilson is an information technology executive for a healthcare system.