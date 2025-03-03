Inside the Refresh warehouse in Frisco, volunteers organize hygiene packs to distribute to students.

The nonprofit started in 2019 after founder Erin Watkins saw a need.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“At the time I had boys that were in middle and high school and that’s just a very vulnerable age,” Watkins said. “There’s a lot of self-confidence issues at that age and I wanted to ensure that every kid in our community could have access to these products and feel good about themselves.”

Refresh now serves more than 2,200 students. The charity offers seven customized packs, targeting the needs of children from Pre-K to high school and including menstruation products for teen girls.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“When kids feel good about themselves on the outside it helps them to feel good on the inside,” Watkins said.

The organization’s biggest challenge has been rapid growth. Demand for their services has spread across several North Texas communities.

“Our enrollment numbers are off the charts,” said Refresh Executive Director Kristin Cagle. “We’re serving about 700 more at this time than we were last year.”

The nonprofit partners with multiple school districts to provide the packs at no cost to students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

The bags of shampoo, deodorant, lotion and more are handed out every three months.

The organization hopes an upcoming appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show will shine a light on the need and inspire people to act.

“We’re really hopeful that other people around the country will see what they’re doing and will want to model something similar in their communities,” said Cagle.

To learn more or to donate, visit Refresh.