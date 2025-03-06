Wise County

Capital murder trial for delivery driver accused of killing Athena Strand pushed to 2026

Delivery driver's capital murder trial now expected to begin in April 2026, nearly three and a half years after the victim's death

By Frank Heinz

A photo of Athena Strand, shared in a public filing of a lawsuit on behalf of her parents in February 2023.
The capital murder trial for the man accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand is being pushed into next year.

Tanner Horner is facing a capital murder charge in the girl's death. Pre-trial hearings were expected to begin in January, jury selection in February, and the trial in March. Now, jury selection is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2026. Final jury selection will be on April 1, 2026, with the trial expected to start on April 7, 2026.

Horner pleaded not guilty during a capital murder arraignment hearing in March 2023, but that was after police said he'd confessed that he killed the girl with his bare hands. According to an arrest document, Horner told police he accidentally hit the girl with his delivery vehicle while in her driveway on Nov. 30, 2022, and that he got scared after she said she was going to tell her father about the collision.

Strand disappeared and was reported missing by her parents. Her body was found two days later in the Trinity River, not far from the family's home in Wise County. The package Horner delivered to the girl's home was one of her Christmas presents.

Though the homicide allegedly took place in Wise County, the case is being heard in Tarrant County because the courts there are better prepared to "adequately facilitate a trial of this case." The case is now being presided over by 297th District Court Judge David C. Hagerman.

Prosecutors previously said they planned to seek the death penalty in the capital murder case. A capital murder conviction in Texas comes with an automatic punishment of either life in prison without parole or death.

