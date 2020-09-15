#SomethingGood

Local Teacher Helps Collect Supplies for 500 Backpacks for Kids in Need

By Laura Harris

Arabely Hinojosa

Arabely Hinojosa just wanted to help her students during the pandemic.

A majority of the students at Saldivar Elementary in the Dallas ISD live in low-income households and the pandemic compounding financial issues for so many.

Hinojosa started a school supply drive in July and her effort will help hundreds of students.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 20 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 1 hour ago

Thousands Visit ‘Say Their Names' Temporary Memorial in Dallas

“We were able to donate over 500 bags to our scholars. So many people reached out and helped. I hope to continue to help my community,” Hinojosa said.

She said she hoped her supply drive helped take a little pressure off of families who are doing the best they can with a difficult situation.

This article tagged under:

#SomethingGooddallas isdback to schoolstudents
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us