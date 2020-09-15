Local Teacher Helps Collect Supplies for 500 Backpacks for Kids in Need

Arabely Hinojosa just wanted to help her students during the pandemic.

A majority of the students at Saldivar Elementary in the Dallas ISD live in low-income households and the pandemic compounding financial issues for so many.

Hinojosa started a school supply drive in July and her effort will help hundreds of students.

“We were able to donate over 500 bags to our scholars. So many people reached out and helped. I hope to continue to help my community,” Hinojosa said.

She said she hoped her supply drive helped take a little pressure off of families who are doing the best they can with a difficult situation.