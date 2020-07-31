Dallas

Local Teacher Holds School Supply Drive for Students

By Laura Harris

There is a lot that is still uncertain about the upcoming school year, but one Dallas ISD teacher is doing something good to ensure her students have school supplies.

Saldivar Elementary School teacher Arabely Hinojosa said she was heartbroken when the last school year ended so abruptly, and she is determined to ensure the students at her school are ready.

“I need them to know that we are a community and we are here to help them,” Hinojosa said. “I really want them to feel a sense of normality. I want them to be excited and getting that bag will get that excitement going.”

While it was all Hinojosa’s idea, she is getting help from local businesses who believe in these students just as much as she does.

“I asked myself was I doing enough. Not only as a teacher, but as a human being. The pandemic has really opened up my soul to reach out to help. I also became friends with Gia, the owner of Bishop Barber and Babes. She does so much for her Oak Cliff community. She has been doing school supply drives for three years. She has really helped,” Hinojosa said. “A majority of the students at Saldivar Elementary come from low-income families, so I just wanted to take some of the stress off.”

The school supply drive will be happening at several locations around Dallas, every Friday through August 29.

Locations for school supply drive.

There is also an Amazon Wish List for people who would like to donate, but can’t make the donation drop in person. The donations from the wish list will be sent directly to the school.

This article tagged under:

Dallasback to schoolschool supplies
