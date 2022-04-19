Lancaster Teen Named ‘GoFundMe Hero' for Mission to Help Struggling Women

A Lancaster teenager is being recognized nationally for her efforts in supporting women in struggling communities.

After years of volunteering to help the homeless and underserved families in DFW, 17-year-old Taylor McCowan said she noticed something: Women and girls often weren't given or didn't have any access to feminine hygiene products.

Inspired by this, she founded The Confident Girl, a project aimed at ending period poverty across North Texas and beyond.

McCowan started collecting supplies and within the last several months, she has delivered 250 special period kits filled with toiletries to community centers and schools across the Metroplex.

"I just didn't know that I was going to have the amount of support that I have now and that people were going to see it as like a bigger issue. And like I just thankful for where I am today and I'm thankful for all the people that I can help," she said.

Since starting a GoFundMe in February to support her mission, McCowan already raised more than $15,000.

Now, the crowdsourcing site is recognizing her as a GoFundMe hero, a program that searches for people doing extraordinary things around the nation.

"We were so inspired by her because she's only 17 years old, and yet she's addressing a very real and important and systemic problem in her community. And a problem that affects the entire country. It's just not every day that you met a teenager who is willing to spend their free time on making our community a better place," said Kelsea Little, head of brand storytelling at GoFundMe.

McCowan said she wants to turn her project into a nonprofit one day soon.

You can help her make that goal a reality as she continues to distribute period kits to women and girls.

