Dallas OB-GYN Releases Podcast Promoting Wellness

Dr. Jessica Shepherd has been practicing medicine for decades. One thing she has always noticed was the need for information from her patients. People want to know exactly what’s going on with their bodies.

What happens when they don’t take care of their minds, though? Shepherd said that’s where her new podcast "Breathe & Bloom" comes in.

“We will expose and reveal the amazing world of total wellness through my travels and as I meet people on the journey to allow listeners to incorporate wellness into their daily life,” Shepherd said.

The media personality and speaker has been featured on several shows and newscasts, including NBC's "Today" Show.

“We have some amazing guests for you to meet in this podcast. I want you to be excited about your wellness,” Shepherd said.

She said her objective is to provide something good to help people with their wellness inside and out.

