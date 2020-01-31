podcast

Dallas OB-GYN Releases Podcast Promoting Wellness

By Laura Harris

Dr. Jessica Shepherd has been practicing medicine for decades. One thing she has always noticed was the need for information from her patients. People want to know exactly what’s going on with their bodies.

What happens when they don’t take care of their minds, though? Shepherd said that’s where her new podcast "Breathe & Bloom" comes in.

“We will expose and reveal the amazing world of total wellness through my travels and as I meet people on the journey to allow listeners to incorporate wellness into their daily life,” Shepherd said.

The media personality and speaker has been featured on several shows and newscasts, including NBC's "Today" Show.

“We have some amazing guests for you to meet in this podcast. I want you to be excited about your wellness,” Shepherd said.

Wake Up to Something Good

Every morning, NBC 5 Today is dedicated to delivering you positive local stories of people doing good, giving back and making a real change in our community.

Burleson 42 mins ago

North Texas Girl’s 8th Birthday Wish: Animal Shelter Donations

San Antonio 20 hours ago

Texas Veteran is Rowing 3,000 Miles Across the Atlantic

She said her objective is to provide something good to help people with their wellness inside and out.

ONLINE: Listen to the "Breathe and Bloom" podcast here.

This article tagged under:

podcastwellness
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us