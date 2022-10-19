Creating a Stable Table for Food Insecure North Texans

Something good is happening for families that are food insecure across North Texas, thanks in large part to the innovation of a certain organization.

Crossroads Community Services Dallas, a nonprofit in the city, serves more than 26,000 people each month and that number continues to grow. In 2020, at the height of the global pandemic, the organization distributed more than 11.8 million pounds of food as so many families found themselves without a paycheck and nowhere to turn.

“During that period where all jobs were halted and even family was not able to support people, you saw so many showing up in lines and pantries. Especially people who have children. Those kids weren’t getting lunch or breakfast because schools were closed to in person learning,” President and CEO of Crossroads Benaye Wadkins Chambers said.

Wadkins Chambers said the need continued and so did Crossroads, no matter how much of a strain the need put on the organization.

Crossroads is located in the Redbird area of the southern sector of Dallas and serves 18 zip codes through our in-house pantry. Additionally, Crossroads is the food distribution hub to 140+ partners agencies and distributes food through the agencies to food insecure communities in Dallas, Ellis and Navarro counties.

“Even now, we still have 1.3 million children for various reason not back in school. Those kids need to eat. Now add inflation to all of that,” she said. “We are still getting nine trucks a week from the North Texas Food Bank. That’s 400,000 pounds every week into this facility that we are distributing out,” Wadkins Chambers said.

She said they have been getting creative when it comes to raising money to ensure there is enough to go around and one of those ways is through the Nourish Change Breakfast happening on Friday, October 21 at 7:30am at the facility located at 4500 South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas.

Ticket sales from the event will help provide more meals for more people.

“We need those dollars. A dollar at Crossroads creates four meals. That $10 creates 40 meals. Every little bit really makes an impact,” Wadkins Chambers said.

She said what started as a ministry at First United Methodist Church in Downtown Dallas has turned into a lifeline for thousands of families. Most of that possible through the generosity of others.

