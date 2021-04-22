‘Cape Day' Honors the Youngest Fighters at Children's Health

Their daily health milestones are something good, and you can help the patient superheroes at Children's Health on "Cape Day."

A’Zyriah, or “ZaZa” as her family calls her, is celebrating her latest victory. ZaZa, who is 5 years old, received a stem cell transplant from her little brother when her care team found leukemia cells in April 2020.

After a successful transplant, ZaZa showed cancer who is boss.

She walked out of Children’s Health just like a pro-fighter with golden boxing gloves and sparkly boots, all while the “Rocky” theme song played in the background.

ZaZa and her family want to do Something Good and share their story to help raise awareness of Children’s Health's Red Balloon League and the upcoming “Cape Day.”

That day is an opportunity to honor patient superheroes like ZaZa raise money to defend and protect every child.

You can provide capes for superhero patients to wear Wednesday, April 28 for National Superhero Day. 100% of the proceeds go to our youngest fighters.

