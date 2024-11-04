$141K raised for book donations across North Texas

Something good happened recently for students across North Texas in the name of literacy and it was all thanks to the KPMG Family for Literacy Foundation.

The organization raised more than $141,000 during their recent event. The funds raised go to putting books and other essentials such as school supplies for both students and teachers.

Since its inception in 2008, the KPMG Family for Literacy initiative has provided more than seven million books with the help of 60,000 volunteers. They have also raised $6.8 million in that time in hopes of increasing childhood literacy.