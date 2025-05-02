Construction is steadily progressing at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, though no official opening date has been set.

Located off Interstate 20 about 80 miles west of Fort Worth, the nearly 5,000-acre property is on its way to becoming the first North Texas state park to open in nearly 25 years.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The state purchased the bulk of the rural ranchland in 2011, and anticipation has been building for the park’s opening.

NBCDFW.com NBCDFW.com

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Park superintendent James Adams recently gave NBC5 a tour. Raised in Mineral Wells, Adams was brought on as superintendent early on in the project.

“It’s got to be one of the greatest jobs in the world,” Adams said. “To get to experience nature every day and help other people experience it as well.”

His daily views from the park’s high points are certainly a perk, but opening a new state park is a massive undertaking.

“When we started, there was nothing here,” Adams said. “It’s been a process for sure but we’ve come a long ways.”

Extensive work has been done since NBC5’s last visit in 2023 to carve roads and lay utilities across rugged terrain. Crews are currently working on building retaining walls.

“There’s been a lot of thought and consideration into hiding the things we don’t want folks to think about,” Adams said.

Adams said he wants visitors to focus on the lush surroundings and the rich history within the canyons that harken back to the early days of the Texas and Pacific Railway.

“There are ghost towns on this site that were a product of that railroad. There’s a rock oven, dry-stacked rock oven that was built out here in 1880 and was used just to bake bread for the masses, the army of folks that were building that railroad,” Adams said.

Adams is also focused on making sure the park is accessible to everyone. There are designated trails and docks designed for those with limited mobility, and the park will offer motorized all-terrain track wheelchairs.

The visitor center is also nearing completion and etching on the windows serves an important purpose. It’s designed to discourage bird strikes. That’s because the endangered Golden-Cheeked Warbler calls the park home.

NBCDFW.com NBCDFW.com

Spotting the small bird is as elusive as determining when the park will open.

“I don’t have a completion date yet, but I know we’re getting closer every day, right?” Adams said. “Everybody understands that we are creating a legacy for the state of Texas. Everyone has taken that to heart and generating the best park we can.”