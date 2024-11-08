something good

Local gift wrap business wrapping gifts for Taylor Swift

By Laura Harris

NBC Universal, Inc.

Anita Ivancevich started Dallas Gift Wrap Creations back in 2016. While she always thought she had a great product, she never imagined Taylor Swift would be a customer.

“It’s just always so exciting when I get the call and the person calling tells me who it’s for,” Ivancevich said. “I just feel like the pressure infinitely goes up because it’s like, how do we really make an impression with the next design and kind of one up it every time?”

Ivancevich said the road to bedazzling gift wrap for the pop star started with the Hunt family who owns the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce is on the team. Swift has been a mainstay in the stadium suites since they started dating back in 2023.

“One of their assistants just reached out years ago and we’ve kind of just been working with them ever since. It’s been a wonderful journey,” Ivancevich said.

This isn’t the first time she has wrapped a gift for Swift.

“So last year we did her birthday gift and it was a Judith Leber microphone, little clutch purse, and the Judith Leber purses are just always incredible to work with because they're blinged out completely to perfection and it was so perfect and on brand, I was like, what better thing can you possibly give her than, you know, she's doing the Eras Tour and everything and I was like, this is perfect,” Ivancevich said.

The pressure is on constantly, because Ivancevich said she takes great pride in making the creations a team effort between her team and her clients. They don’t even get to pick the actual paper!

“It’s an entire process. We work with them and they tell us what they want. Once they kind of give us an idea of what it is for and where it’s going, we start to work on what it is going to look like. We are a drop-off and pick-up service too. So, we actually go get the gift, design the gift wrap, and then drop it back off for them to enjoy. There are thousands of possible color combinations, texture, texture combinations, color palettes and things like that,” Ivancevich said.

She said that while the busiest time of the year for her is the holiday season, as the business grows, people are booking her services earlier and earlier. She said this year, she wrapped her first Christmas gift on June 15!

Ivancevich said she is just thankful for all of her customers who have made her business a success over the last eight years.

