Beacon Hill Prep in Dallas Awarded $55K Project Innovation Grant by NBC Universal

This week, NBC 5 is continuing to highlight #SomethingGood that our parent company, NBC Universal, is doing for local organizations.

It's awarding its latest round of Project Innovation grants to several nonprofits.

One of those grants goes to Beacon Hill Preparatory Institute in Dallas, which received an award of $55,000.

Beacon Hill partners with public and charter schools to help fight educational inequality and the COVID-19 learning gap that so many students have been experiencing during the pandemic. Their goal is to help students reach grade-level proficiency or above in both math and reading.

They do this through small-group tutoring delivered through in-school, after-school, summer, and virtual programs serving primarily high-need schools and students in South Dallas and surrounding communities. In addition to student tutoring, they provide critical parent education and college preparation (grades 9-12) support.

Beacon Hill Prep so far impacts at least 1,000 students a year, with further efforts to provide care packages and school supplies for kids in the program.

This grant money will now help them expand their efforts to other areas in North Texas.

“We're now expanding into other districts, other community centers – so the need is great. Next year we'll be in Fort Worth ISD,” said Charnella Derry, president and founder of Beacon Hill Prep. “So to move from being able to serve an additional 400 students with the help of NBC 5, it’s amazing. We are still celebrating over at Beacon Hill."

Right now, Beacon Hill is registering for the fall semester. Click here for more information and to see which schools are covered.

If your child’s school isn’t included, parents can also apply for scholarships and other resources.