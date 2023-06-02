Some McKinney Businesses Concerned About Being Displaced by a Possible Park Under Highway

Kutz and Fadez Barbershop has been on Louisiana Street in Mckinney for 17 years.

"It's an old school, hometown barbershop," is how McKinney native and owner Benjamin Salas described it.

He chose this spot because it lined up with his vision.

"I love the location and the traffic," Salas said.

He recently learned the city is considering a plan in his area that could fade out his shop.

"Possibility of putting a park in this area between Virginia and Louisiana and crossing Highway 5," Salas said.

"My first thoughts were, 'What am I going to do? Where am I going to go? I've been here 17 years.'"

The idea being studied would place a two-acre park under State Highway 5.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller says it's about connecting Historic Downtown with the Mill District area.

Image of what the area could look like provided by City of Mckinney

"Being able to connect those two and expand the footprints in a pedestrian fashion is a main goal,” Fuller said. “There is a lot of economic development that will go along with it as well."

He acknowledges that could impact about 12 businesses including Salas' barbershop. Something customers can't quite brush off.

"I support my local community and I hate to see them move, have to relocate," McKinney resident Ro Mendez said.

Mayor Fuller said the city will try and help businesses with relocating to make it better for them.

"Is there an opportunity there and I would say that there is,” Fuller said. “What we have to do as a city is make sure we help those businesses that get displaced leave that situation and end up where absolutely was an opportunity that betters their situation not hurt them."

The project is still in the study and community engagement phase. So, all Salas and the other businesses can do is wait and see.

"What else can you do?” Salas questioned. “I'm just going to be hopeful and hope that everything works out great."

The project is not a done deal. However, the park already has committed funding from the Regional Transportation Commission.

If it is approved construction would not cost the city anything. The only cost would be maintaining the park.