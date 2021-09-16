Silver Alert Issued Thursday for Missing 81-Year-Old Fort Worth Man

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing 81-year-old man last seen Wednesday afternoon in Fort Worth, police say.
Charles Edward McKinney, 81, was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jacob Court, Fort Worth police said. He was driving a gray 2014 Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate DDK-8585.
McKinney's family told police they fear he may be lost and in danger.
McKinney is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with gray shorts. He has a tattoo of a knight on his arm.
Anyone with information that can help locate McKinney is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Texas Statewide Alert Programs
There are six kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.