Silver Alert Issued Thursday for Missing 81-Year-Old Fort Worth Man

The missing man's family told police they fear he may be lost and in danger.

Charles Edward McKinney, 81, was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jacob Court, Fort Worth police said.
A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing 81-year-old man last seen Wednesday afternoon in Fort Worth, police say.

Charles Edward McKinney, 81, was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jacob Court, Fort Worth police said. He was driving a gray 2014 Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate DDK-8585.

McKinney's family told police they fear he may be lost and in danger.

McKinney is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with gray shorts. He has a tattoo of a knight on his arm.

Anyone with information that can help locate McKinney is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

Texas Statewide Alert Programs

There are six kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

