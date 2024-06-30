Silver Alert

Silver Alert issued for missing Dallas woman with cognitive impairment

By NBCDFW Staff

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old missing woman with cognitive impairment out of Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Sanjuana Jimenez Rocha.

On Saturday, June 29, at about 6:10 p.m., Rocha was last seen in the 9000 block of Cuba Drive.

Rocha is described as a 68-year-old, 5'4", 130lbs, white female with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue jeans, a medical boot on her left foot and a sandal on her right foot.

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

