A church in Oak Cliff was ransacked by burglars a day before a planned community service food distribution event. The pastor tells us they will continue meeting the needs of their neighbors and plan to go on with service this Sunday.

Pastor Tanyss Winston of the Beckley Community Church stands ready to give a message. She said this coming Sunday will simply sound a bit different.

“We’re going to be ready for Sunday, even if we have to clap our hands and stomp our feet, we’re going to be ready,” Winston said.

On Friday morning, the deacons of the church arrived at the property which sits along the 6500 block of South RL Thornton.

“When my deacons arrived, they noticed that someone had broken into the building,” she said. “I came, and we noticed that they took all of our media equipment.”

Doors were kicked in, items turned over, and church keyboards, speakers and microphone connections were gone.

“It’s really disheartening to think that someone would actually break into a church, a house of God,” Winston said. “The devil is busy.”

She said they called the police to file an incident report. The building does have surveillance, but Winston said it appears the cords that power the cameras were cut. In the meantime, she tells us worship must continue while faced with disappointment.

“Honestly, we’re going to be praying for those people that broke in,” she said. “We’re just going to stay prayed up and believe God, we’re not going to quit doing what we do here at our church.”

NBC 5 reached out to Dallas Police for updates on the incident. We are waiting on a response. Winston told us that as of 9:00 p.m., church leadership was still awaiting the arrival of officers at the scene.

Beckley Community Church was founded in Oak Cliff in 2015 by Pastor Dennis Winston. Following his sudden January death after a septic infection, his widow, Tanyss Winston, took on his mission.

The historic building has been around since the 1950s and was previously named the Beckley Hills Baptist Church.

Winston said she’s reached out to community partners to help replace the stolen equipment.

Information to help is available online.