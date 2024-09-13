Silver Alert

Silver Alert issued for man out of Dallas

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old man last seen in Dallas on Monday.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Michael Farris.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Farris is described as having balding grey hair and brown eyes, standing at about 5'10" in height and weighing about 160 lbs.

He was last seen Monday, Sept. 9 at about 2:20 p.m., walking in the 2900 block of West Wheatland Road.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

He was wearing a gold shirt, black joggers, and a black cap with a red brim.

A Silver Alert was issued for Farris due to a medical condition.

Persons with information are asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Plano 2 hours ago

Drivers, with cars allegedly damaged by road construction project, frustrated over claims process

Frisco 3 hours ago

Frisco's Firefly Park with 45-acre park takes shape

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

This article tagged under:

Silver AlertDallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us