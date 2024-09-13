Silver Alert issued for man out of Dallas

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old man last seen in Dallas on Monday.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Michael Farris.

Farris is described as having balding grey hair and brown eyes, standing at about 5'10" in height and weighing about 160 lbs.

He was last seen Monday, Sept. 9 at about 2:20 p.m., walking in the 2900 block of West Wheatland Road.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

He was wearing a gold shirt, black joggers, and a black cap with a red brim.

A Silver Alert was issued for Farris due to a medical condition.

Persons with information are asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.