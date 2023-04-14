Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Hurst

The Hurst Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Roy Kaiser who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Kaiser is described as a white male, 74 years old, 5’10”, 215 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes, wearing an olive green fishing shirt, gray shorts, and black tennis shoes.

He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at the 500 block of NE Loop 820 in Hurst on foot.

Law enforcement officials believe Kaiser's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

The search is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this missing man, contact the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180.

